Three TNSTC buses seized for unpaid compensation from 4-year-old accident

CHENNAI: The court in Kancheepuram seized three TNSTC buses on Tuesday for not paying compensation for the road accident which happened four years ago.

Devendran Parrikar of Chinna Kancheepuram was working as the Joint Director of the Department of Agriculture. He’s survived by a wife and two daughters.

In 2018, while Devendran was travelling on the DK Nambi Road, a government bus rammed on his bike and Devendran died on the spot.

After the incident, a case was filed against the transport department and the court ordered compensation of Rs 96.41 lakh to the Devendran’s family. The transport department appealed to the Chennai High Court and the High Court also ordered to pay the compensation.

Since the Transport department had failed to pay the money till now, the Kancheepuram court on Monday ordered to pay Rs 1.17 crore along with interest and asked to seize 3 government buses for not paying the money. On Tuesday, three government buses were seized by the court staff near the Kancheepuram Taluk office.

The passengers who were seated inside the bus were shifted to other buses.