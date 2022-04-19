Police arrest 4 jewel thieves, including a juvenile, in just 4 hours of robbery

Madurai: Three kg of silver ornaments were allegedly stolen from a jewellery shop by a gang in Thoothukudi on Sunday night. The incident occurred on Amman Kovil Street at Chidambara Nagar, sources said. After having nabbed the culprits, three kg of silver worth Rs 1,88,500 have been recovered, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said. Those arrested are identified as M. Muniyasami alias Kutty (24) of Logia Nagar, P Sudalaiyandi (29) of Levengipuram, S Sathish alias Moses (20) of Bryant Nagar, Thoothukudi and a juvenile. The shop was robbed by drilling a hole through the wall, said the SP. Based on the complaint by M Murugan (60), the jeweler from Shanthi Nagar, a case was filed. Special teams cracked the case soon after combing through CCTV footage, the SP said.