File counter on NEP in 4 weeks, HC tells State govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file its response within four weeks on a petition seeking the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Arjunan Elayaraja, a resident of Thiagavalli Village in the Cuddalore district. The petitioner sought a direction to implement the NEP 2020 in the state at the earliest.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the state government informed that it had constituted a committee headed by retired judge D Murugesan to frame the State Education Policy (SEP) and wanted further time to file its response.

On recording the submissions, the judges granted four weeks of time to the state government to file its counter regarding the implementation of the NEP 2020.

The union government had filed its counter appraising the Madras HC regarding its communications to the state government for implementing the NEP since 2020.

The petitioner contended that the implementation of NEP 2020 is essential to establishing a uniform education system in the country. The petitioner’s counsel further rejected the argument of the state government that Hindi and Sanskrit will be forced into non-Hindi states by the NEP 2020.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday moved the HC against NEP by filing an impleading petition, seeking the dismissal of Arjunan’s petition.