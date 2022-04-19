Elderly woman seeks help of Collector to exchange demonetised notes

Tiruchy: Sources said R Chinnapillai (80), a resident from Nandankottai village in Karur, was living alone after her husband Ramajayam’s demise. Chinnapillai, a beneficiary of Government Old Age Pension, was keeping the money of Rs 1,000 per month for the past several years. The entire amount worked to Rs 20,000.

Chinnapillai, who attempted to change a note recently, was shocked to learn that the currency was not in use. Out of frustration, she brought all the notes to Collector T Prabhushankar and requested him to help her to exchange the money. She also submitted a petition in this regard during the grievances redressal meet.

The Collector, who noticed the old woman, after hearing the request told about the demonetisation process. She was baffled on hearing his reply and told Dr Prabhushankar that she was not aware of it. The woman continued to request the Collector to exchange the money. The Collector after receiving her petition assured of help and asked officials to conduct a detailed inquiry to find out ways to help the aged woman.