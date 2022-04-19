Don't criticise Ilaiyaraaja's personal opinion: Vijayakant

Chennai: Actor-Politician Vijayakant came in support of Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja who has been making headlines for the past few days. Ilaiyaraaja's statement in a foreword for a book drew parallels between BR Ambedkar and Modi who witnessed poverty and worked to dismantle them.

Vijayakant tweeted with a letterhead, "It is a great honor to accept Ilaiyaraaja's opinion with the lofty aim of personal opinion & freedom of expression and not to criticise and hurt his sentiments." (sic)

His letter read, "BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and musician Ilaiyaraaja were born in an ordinary family and today they are role models for everyone in the industry. One sun, one moon and that goes same for anyone here. They cannot be compared to anyone, they are equal for them only."