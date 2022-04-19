DMK, BJP spar over graffiti

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed for an hour in Karur on Tuesday after DMK and BJP members staged protests accusing each other of destroying the graffiti of their parties. Police arrested around 50 BJP members, who blocked Karur-Madurai bypass Road, demanding arrest of DMK members.

Sources said that there was a dispute between the ruling party men and BJP cadre over the selection of walls for the graffiti of their respective parties. A few DMK members, who claimed that they had reserved the particular spot, attempted to deface BJP graffiti a couple of days ago. On information, police foiled the attempts of DMK members. The issue was resolved then.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a few BJP members attempted to deface the DMK graffiti at an overbridge on Karur-Madurai Bypass. DMK members alerted the police who arrested the BJP members.

As information about the arrest spread, around 50 BJP members, led by district president Senthilnathan, blocked traffic on the busy Madurai-Karur Bypass. By the time, a few DMK members too arrived there and tension gripped the area.

Police foiled DMK members attempt to stage counter protest on the road and arrested the BJP members who refused to budge.