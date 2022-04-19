TamilNadu

Custody of 4 accused in Virudhunagar sexual harassment case extended

The custody of four men accused in a case concerning sexual harassment of a Dalit woman in Virudhunagar has been extended until May 2.
Dt Next Bureau

Tiruchy: arlier, the accused were produced before the Special Court in Srivilliputhur on Monday. The case is being probed by the Crime Branch-CID after the case filed by the Virudhunagar Rural police was shifted as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Eight persons, including four juveniles, were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21. Moreover, a 15-year-old boy of Class 9 submitted a petition to the Special Court claiming that the 22-year-old Dalit woman, the victim in the case, forced him to have sex with her and sought the investigation team to look into call log of the woman’s cell phone for the last one and a half year, the petitioner said.

