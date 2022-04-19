CRPF personnel arrested for ruckus in Express train

CHENNAI: The railway police arrested a CRPF personnel for creating a ruckus in an express train under the influence of alcohol after a fellow passenger shot a video of him hurling abuses and shared it on social platform.

Police said that the incident happened on Sunday night in Guruvayur express and the arrested Vipin (33) of Kanniyakumari, who was on his way to Maharashtra from Kuzhithurai to report back to duty after leave.

The video came to the notice of the DGP C Sylendra Babu after which he instructed the railway police officials to conduct an inquiry and arrest the person concerned. The Egmore railway police arrested Vipin and further investigation is on.

Railway police said that people can reach out to them on the GRP helpline 9662500500 to report such incidents.