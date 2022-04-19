Annual discount sale of Tamil University books commences, to go on till May 17

Tiruchy: Last year, Rs 13.57 lakh worth books were sold and it is expected to increase this year, said Vice Chancellor V Thiruvalluvan on Monday. The special discount sale used to be held in view of Tamil New year and during Anna birth anniversary. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the annual sale, the Vice Chancellor said, so far as many as 525 books have been released by the University. Among them, as many as 16 books were released funded by the 12th budget from the University while the state government has disbursed a fund of Rs 2 crore for the re-print of books in which the re-printing process for as many as 216 books are in the final stage. He also said that the University had re-printed as many as 43 books in 2021-22. The VC said that there are books under 311 heads for sale. Those willing to know further can contact at 94891-02276, he said.