Tamil Nadu TET 2022: Registration deadline extended till April 26

Chennai: In accordance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), had made TET mandatory to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in Classes I to VIII.

Accordingly, School Education Department here, in its government order, mandated TET as a pre-requisite qualification for the appointment of teachers, especially in government and government-aided schools across the State.

The TET-1 and TET-2 exams are conducted here by Tamil Nadu Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB) the nodal agency for appointing teachers in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the pandemic, the exams could not be conducted for the last two years.

For TET-2022, online applications for the exams were received from March 14 to April 13. However, TRB, in its latest circular here, said following several requests and appeals, the last date of receiving the applications has been extended to April 26, 2022. In addition, the TRB has also released the syllabus for the TET-1 and TET-2 exams and that could be downloaded .