Coimbatore: A police team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar inquired about his links with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s car driver Kanagaraj, who died mysteriously in an accident in Salem on April 28, 2017.

Police said Ravi was in the know of things regarding the daring break-in at the Kodanad Estate. “Kanagaraj had informed Ravi of the break-in and had also spoken to him before losing his life in an accident,” police sources said.