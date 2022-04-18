TamilNadu

PFI lodges complaint against Annamalai

Popular Front of India, has lodged a complaint with the State police DGP against Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai, allegedly for spreading rumours via an audio clip in which he stated that there is a threat from PFI members to his party leaders and workers.
“He had claimed that PFI is a threat to BJP and had asked his party workers to stay alert. He, despite knowing that this could create serious consequences, wanted to create unrest in the state and is trying to push Tamil Nadu to be a place of religious disharmony,” said PFI state secretary, M Nagoor Meeran, in his complaint to the DGP.

Annamalai in his ‘emergency’ audio clip to senior leaders of his party on Sunday, had said there is a chance of PFI getting banned in the country. And if such a ban comes to effect, PFI would retaliate, and he had asked all the BJP workers to stay alert for at least the next three months.

