All you need to know about 18-year-old TN table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan

Vishwa Deenadayalan who had been playing the sport for almost a decade had already played for the country in age-group events.
He was a part of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) State men's team.
In 2019, the young player had edged out Mizoram’s Jeho Himnakulpuingheta in a thrilling final.
Vishwa Deenadayalan was not only good at sports but also at studies. He was in Class 11 pursuing the course from Jaigopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidyalaya HSS.
He was a product of the Krishnaswamy Table Tennis club in Anna Nagar and had been a well-known cadet name for his excellence and confidence. He had also won the national cadet and sub-junior titles.
He was ranked as the country’s best under-15 player in 2018.
Deenadayalan had received praise from India's veteran paddler and Olympian Sharath Kamal.
During the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament in January, the Loyola College BCom student won the Under-19 boys title.
Deenadayalan has won multiple national titles and international medals and was set to represent India in the WTT Youth Contender in Linz, Austria, beginning April 27.
Like most siblings, he watched his sister play the sport and it was love at first sight. “My sister (Raveena) used to play the sport and I just like it straight away,” he was quoted in an earlier media report.