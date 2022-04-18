All you need to know about 18-year-old TN table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan

Vishwa Deenadayalan, one of the top Tamil Nadu Table Tennis players, died in a road accident on Sunday, while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships. He was in the car with his three teammates who were also injured in a road mishap in Meghalaya, police said.