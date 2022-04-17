Two more accused held in jeweller attack case in Tirunelveli district

Madurai: The arrests were made by a special team in Tirunelveli on Friday night. They were identified as Alagusundaram (30) of Thiruppudaimarudur and Esakkipandi (25) of the same locality, sources said. The incident occurred on April 11 when the victim Mydheen Pichai, a 60-year old man, came under attack unleashed by an armed gang, which snatched away a bag carried by the jeweler Pichai and fled the scene. Four and half kilos of gold in the bag that was snatched away by the gang were stolen. Special teams formed by Tirunelveli SP P Saravanan, arrested five persons including a juvenile on April 14 and recovered three kilos and hundred grams of jewels, sources revealed.