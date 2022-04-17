Three spectators among 30 injured in jallikattu held at Thirumalai Samudram

Thanjavur: The annual jallikattu was held in Thirumalai Samudram in which around 800 bulls from Thanjavur, Vallam, Pattukkottai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Tiruchy took part and 300 tamers from Thanjavur and the adjacent districts participated in the event. Earlier the tamers and bulls underwent medical assessment and the bulls were released from the vadivasal while the tamers were split into group and allowed to tame the bulls.

Around 30 persons including three spectators were injured and they were treated near the venue and were discharged.

The event was organised by the Paari Vallal Jallikattu Peravai and the villagers. Security arrangements were made by a team of police led by the DSP Brinda.

The tamers and bull owners were distributed prizes.