Three of family, including woman, hacked to death over land dispute in Nellai

Madurai: Two others suffered injuries and were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Jesuraj (65), Mariyaraj (55) and Vasantha (45), sources said. Pravesh Kumar, DIG, Tirunelveli Range, R Krishnaraj, SP (in-charge) and Jebaraj, DSP, Tirunelveli Rural inspected the spot. Investigations revealed enmity between Jesuraj and his relative Alagu Muthu (50) over land dispute. Both the families have owned two acres under joint patta. However, Alagu Muthu dug up a portion of land for bore well and Jesuraj and his family got irked with Muthu. Subsequent situation triggered altercation that resulted in the murder of three persons. Police formed special teams to nab the culprits.