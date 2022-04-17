Stay alert in case of a ban on PFI, Annamalai tells BJP cadre in State

Chennai: It may be noted that the alleged rivalry between right-wing RSS and SDPI in Kerala has claimed five lives in the last six months. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a political outfit of the Islamic organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

In the latest incident, an SDPI worker was killed in Palakkad, Kerala on Friday and in retaliation, an RSS worker was killed on Saturday.

In the audio message meant for the senior leaders of his party in the state, Annamalai said there is a chance of PFI getting banned in the country.

“If the news we are seeing on the TV is true and if the PFI is banned in India, we, from leaders to workers, all should stay alert for the next three months,” noted the BJP leader in his message to cadre. If banned, PFI may retaliate and BJP workers, who speak aggressive Hindutva, can become soft targets, he said.

“Don’t travel alone, particularly during the night. Make sure party workers under you are not trapped anywhere alone,” he said further.

Be alert, because the impact of the Kerala incident can be felt in TN as well. “We don’t know if they are going to ban PFI. Party is different and the govt is different. But some TV channels are talking about it. We, as a party, should stay alert,” he reiterated.

He also asked the leaders to immediately alert the workers without much publicity and without drawing attention from the media, he noted.