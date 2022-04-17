Siblings booked for abandoning mother in Thanjai

Thanjavur: After the rescue of T Gnanajothi (72), who was abandoned by her two sons, Shanmugasundaram, a police inspector in Chennai, and Venkatesan, a Doordarshan employee in Chennai, the Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver ordered the officials to lodge a complaint with the police against the siblings for abandoning their aged mother.

Acting on the order of the Collector, Social Welfare department officer Vimala lodged a complaint against the duo with the Tamil University police on Saturday and the police registered a case against Shanmugasundaram and Venkatesan under Senior Citizen Protection act. The police also summoned the siblings.

Meanwhile Gnanajothi, who has been undergoing treatment, is recovering fast.