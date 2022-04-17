Ryots claim ‘commission’ menace continuing at DPCs

Chennai: A large number of farmers in Kalathur, Perumpulipakkam, Sirukarumbur, Banavaram, Karikkal and Sholingur refused to reveal the names of the functionaries indulging in ‘collection’ at DPCs saying they do not want to antagonise the ruling party.

“When we bring harvested paddy in 80 kg bags, loadmen in the DPC transfer it to 40 kg bags (chippams) for which the local branch secretary collects anywhere from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per 40 kg bag. The only consolation is that they pay the loadmen, which we were doing earlier,” a Banavaram farmer lamented.

“The issue does not end at this point. After transferring to the ‘chippam’, the paddy should weigh should be 40 kg and 800 grams, including the weight of the sack. But in reality, the ‘chippams’ weigh up to 2 kg more and farmers bear the loss of 1200 grams,” a Sholingu farmer said.

“We are willing to put up with the collection if the DPCs procure the paddy on the date given to us at the time of registration. But, in practice when we bring paddy to the DPCs on the due date, officials refuse to accept that paddy of those registered for previous dates were yet to be collected. What complicates ur situation is that officials call us at a later date and don’t give us time to make transport arrangements,” a Karikkal farmer said.

Civil supplies officials said, “farmers can register for a fresh date again through online mode.” However, officials had no reply when it was pointed out that even if paddy was brought in on another registered day, they faced same problems.