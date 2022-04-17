Rs 285 cr paid to over 10 L farmers for crop damage

Chennai: According to the officials of the agricultural department, 10.89 lakh farmers have received totally Rs 285 crore as compensation for the crops that suffered damages during 2020-21.

“Out of the total funds, Rs 183.13 crore was given to 1.16 lakh farmers in the last 10 days and the rest Rs 200 crore compensation will also be disbursed to around 1 lakh farmers,” the officials added.

The state had faced a series of floods towards the end of 2020 after two Cyclones Nivar and Burevi hit the state followed by unprecedented rains in January last year, resulting in huge loss of crops.

Following the crop damage, the state government had disbursed Rs 1,940 crore compensation as the state share of farmers and out of the union government’s share of Rs 1,118 crore, Rs 660 crore has been disbursed by the insurance companies.

Of the Rs 183.13 crore compensation given recently, farmers in Cuddalore, Erode, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts received the relief for Navarai and summer paddy, black gram, groundnut, sesame, cotton, corn, maize and red chilli.