As the people are fed up with the DMK government, it is time for us to work unitedly for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for massive victory, said the AIADMK Organising Secretary and former minister D Jayakumar on Saturday.
People fed up, it’s time for AIADMK to work united for LS polls: Jayakumar
Dt Next Bureau

Tiruchy: Speaking in Ariyalur after receiving applications for the intra party posts, the former minister said, the conference in Tiruchy in 2010 was the turning point for the AIADMK and that paved way for the party for the victory in the 2011 general Assembly election and formed government. “No one could defeat us for 10 years thereafter,” he said.“This victory with just 3 per cent vote by DMK is not a permanent one,” he added, calling for party cadres to work together with aim of winning the 2024 Parliament electionsff and bus fare.

