Need more flights to KL from Madurai, says Chamber head

Madurai: Recently, Air India Express introduced international flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy and vice versa. Citing this, the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai has made an appeal to the Chief Executive Officer of the Air India Express and Indigo Airlines to commence flight operations in Madurai–Kuala Lumpur-Madurai sector.

“Madurai is politically and demographically the second most important city, next only to Chennai and remains a gateway to southern districts. The city is also well connected by air, road and rail network to other important cities in India,” N Jegatheesan, president of the Chamber, Madurai said. “More than 60 per cent of passengers bound for Malaysia using Tiruchy airport hail from Madurai and other southern districts, he said.

Hence, the introduction of direct flights between Madurai and Kuala Lumpur would be commercially viable and immensely benefit the existing passengers and also would motivate more people from southern districts to make holiday trip to Malaysia from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, he added.