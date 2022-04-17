Lankan boat drifts into India; 2 detained

Tiruchy: The Coastal Security Group personner holding inquiries with the Lankan duo. Sources said that around 11.30 am on Saturday, a country boat with outboard engine with two Sri Lankan fishermen reached Keezhathottam fishing hamlet near Athirampattinam in Thanjavur district.

On information, a team led by Coastal Security Group DSP Subramanian reached the spot and took the duo to their office for an inquiry. During the interrogation, the two fishermen were identified as N Sudhakar (26) of Udayapuram in Talaimannar and N Roshan (30) of Slavettu in Mullaitheevu. The duo ventured for fishing on April 13 in a country boat belonging to Nathan of Mullaitheevu. While they were fishing, the boat developed a snag in their engine. It drifted into Indian waters and reached the Thanjavur shore. Investigations are going on with the duo, who did not have any identity card.

Meanwhile, the duo underwent a COVID test at Athirampattinam GH and will be produced before a court after formalities.