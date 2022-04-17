Explore ways for med seat to retired HM: HC

Chennai: Justice Anita Sumanth passed this direction on hearing a petition filed by S Munusamy, a Chennai-based retired HM who secured 348 marks in the NEET. The judge held that she believed the petitioner qualifies in letter and spirit for the benefit under Act 34 as he made a prima facie case.

“Let the respondent examine the feasibility of allocating a seat in a government college and take necessary steps in this regard by the next date of hearing, ” Justice Anita Sumanth noted.

No Higher Sec course in 1970s, says MHC

“The difficulty arises in so far as there is no equivalent of a higher secondary course in the era when the petitioner did his schooling and what was available then was only an SSLC of one year,” the judge noted.

The petitioner, S Munusamy, in his affidavit, stated that he completed XI years of schooling up to SSLC in 1977 and completed PUC before joining MPhil in 1978.

Munusamy sought direction to the selection committee, DME to include his name in the medical admission selection list under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation earmarked for the government school students. The matter has been adjourned to April 29.

The judge made the observation after the petitioner submitted that the selection committee, DME, had rejected his name from the medical admission list on grounds that he did not complete schooling from Class 6-12 in a government school as is mandatory as per the Act to avail the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation.