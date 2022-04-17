TamilNadu

Ex-councilor blocks traffic over Gandhi statue removal in Vellore

A former councilor Jayaprakash held up traffic for more than an hour by lying down in the middle of the road agitating against the removal of a five-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi statue from behind the local Murugan temple on Saturday.
Dt Next Bureau

Vellore: A bust size Gandhi statue in Saidapet was removed due to road widening activities. As the statue was removed surreptitiously during the night and the news spread Jayaprakash, a former Congress party councilor laid down in the middle of the busy Arcot road and refused to get up till the statue was reinstalled. Vellore North police rushed to the spot and held talks with him and finally gave up the agitation when it was assured that the bust would be reinstalled once the road widening work was over.

