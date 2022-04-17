Demeaning Ilaiyaraja shows pettiness & intellectual bankruptcy: Tamilisai on Modi-Ambedkar row

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came in support of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja after the latter drew the ire of some politicians for comparing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamilisai in her tweet endorsing the musician's statement said, "His expression from bottom of his heart saying #Modifullfillsambedkardreams is Welcome. as it reflects million brilliant fair minds."

She called those who "demeaned" Ilaiyaraja to apologize to him and respect his iconic global rise from his humble rural TN.

Ilaiyaraja hit the headlines after his preface of the book titled Ambedkar & Modi: Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation became popular. In the preface, the musician drew parallels between the two leaders' humble backgrounds and said Ambedkar would be proud of Modi's governance. He has been drawing flak from the Leftist and Ambedkarist politicians since then.