Delta and south TN districts to receive heavy rains for the next 24 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: Delta and South districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains for the next 24 hours due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over coastal region, predicted the regional meteorological center (RMC) on Sunday. Even Chennai could witness showers in some areas due to heat convection.

"Due to overlay atmospheric circulation over North coastal region of Tamil Nadu, so southern parts, delta districts - Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and adjoining districts. Karaikal area is likely to get heavy showers for the next 24 hours," said a senior official at RMC, Chennai.

From April 19, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode south, north districts of Tamil Nadu is expected to receive light to moderate rains due to heat convection and prevailing circulation over coastal area.

"As far as Chennai is concerned, with the maximum temperature surging during the day time, the sky condition would be partly cloudy and light rains in some areas of the city is likely for the next 48 hours," said the official.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city increased by one - two degrees Celsius than normal. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 28.9 degrees Celsius and 27.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

"Interior districts of Tamil Nadu to continue receive rainfall at evening hours due to the heat convection. In addition, southern parts is likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity," said a weather blogger.

According to RMC, Pudukottai received the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri and Cuddalore 6 cm each, Mayiladuthurai, Theni and Dharmapuri recorded 3 cm rainfall each.