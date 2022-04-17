Couple arrested for selling banned gutkha in Tiruchy, 320 kg seized

Tiruchy: Tiruverumbur police received information that a provision store run by Nakulan (56) at Indira Nagar near Kattur in Tiruchy has been selling the banned gutka and a team of police rushed to the spot and found that banned gutkha was sold to regular customers. Subsequently, the police seized the bundles of gutka from the shop and arrested Nakulan and he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison. Meanwhile, the police team led by the DSP Suresh Kumar conducted search operation and seized 20 bags of gutka weighing 320 kgs. Subsequently, the police arrested Bhavani (47), wife of Nakulan. Further investigations are on.