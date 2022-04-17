TamilNadu

40-year-old tippler from Chennai drowns in tank in Tiruvannamalai

A drunk man who went for a bath in a tank in Tiruvannamalai town was drowned on Friday and his body was retrieved by fire and rescue services with the help of fishermen on Saturday.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

Tiruvannamalai: Police said that Veeramani (40) of Eechambakkam in Chennai came to Tiruvannamalai with his brother Nalliah on Friday morning. Both decided to bathe in the tank of the Singamuga theertham on the Changem road, where suddenly Veeramani drowned despite his bother Naliah’s efforts to save him. He immediately informed the Tiruvannamalai police, who couldn’t retrieve the body. On Saturday, fire service personnel sought the help of two fisherfolk retrieved the body of Veeramani in half an hour. Police, who registered a case, sent the body to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College hospital for post mortem.

Drowning
drunk man drowned to death

