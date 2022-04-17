TamilNadu

17-year-old girl held for killing elderly woman, stealing 20 sovereigns

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for murdering an elderly woman and stealing her jewels in Coimbatore.
Dt Next Bureau

Coimbatore: Police said, the minor, studying in Class 12 in a government school strangulated her 76-year-old neighbour to death and stole around 20 sovereigns of gold jewels in Pollachi on Saturday morning.

Police probing the death, during a causal inquiry, found the girl giving contradictory statements. It strengthened suspicion against her.

“The girl said she spotted a youth conversing with the old woman, while she was on her way to a specific tailor shop. Police however found that the shop remained closed and she did not make any visit. Also, the CCTV images showed the girl making her way into the house of the victim and coming out in a while,” police said.

