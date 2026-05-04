'Whistle Podu' time for TVK as Vijay emerges as 'Chennai Super King' with 103 leads

Vijay himself is leading Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency by a margin of more than 3,000 votes.

Party leader V S Babu is also looking to be a 'giant killer', leading in Kolathur with more than 2,551 votes against Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the time of writing the report.

Meanwhile the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the incumbent DMK is having a poor performance as they lead is only 45 seats. DMK is the largest party in the alliance till now leading in just 37 seats, a far cry from winning more than 100 seats.

The AIADMK led NDA alliance is in second place, leading in only 74 seats. According to election commission, third round of vote counting has started, with multiple constituencies having more than 20 rounds of counting.