TVK urges enhanced security at counting centres, flags arson incident

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, on Saturday urged Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik to strengthen security arrangements across counting centres in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election results.

TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, who met the CEO at the Secretariat, said the party had sought enhanced police deployment and the creation of sterile zones to ensure a smooth and orderly counting process.