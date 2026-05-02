TVK urges enhanced security at counting centres, flags arson incident

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, on Saturday urged Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik to strengthen security arrangements across counting centres in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election results.
TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna, who met the CEO at the Secretariat, said the party had sought enhanced police deployment and the creation of sterile zones to ensure a smooth and orderly counting process.
In a representation, the party flagged an alleged arson attack on its office in Srirangam and expressed concern over possible attempts to disrupt proceedings on counting day. Aadhav said there were inputs suggesting efforts to intimidate party agents and candidates.
“We have requested adequate armed police protection at all 62 counting centres and the creation of a one-kilometre sterile zone to prevent unlawful gatherings. This is necessary to ensure that the counting process remains free and fair,” he told reporters here.
Aadhav added that directions should be issued to district authorities to reinforce law and order measures and ensure the safety of candidates and counting agents.
Calling the matter urgent, he said, “Free and fair counting is central to electoral integrity, and any disruption must be prevented.”
Officials indicated that the representation would be examined and necessary steps taken in accordance with Election Commission norms.