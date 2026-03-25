Tamil Nadu: Curbs on liquor sales in bid to stop poll inducements

This follows Election Commission guidelines, which mandate state governments to regulate liquor sales during the poll period to prevent the inducement of voters a move that often translates into tighter ground-level enforcement during elections.

From now on, individuals can purchase only within prescribed limits — 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) or imported liquor, 7.8 litres of beer, and up to nine litres of wine with officials warning that possession beyond this cap will invite legal action.