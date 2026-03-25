Tamil Nadu: Curbs on liquor sales in bid to stop poll inducements

CHENNAI: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force ahead of the Assembly elections, liquor buyers across the State will find stricter checks at Tasmac outlets, as authorities move to curb excess purchase and monitor consumption patterns.
This follows Election Commission guidelines, which mandate state governments to regulate liquor sales during the poll period to prevent the inducement of voters a move that often translates into tighter ground-level enforcement during elections.
From now on, individuals can purchase only within prescribed limits — 4.5 litres of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) or imported liquor, 7.8 litres of beer, and up to nine litres of wine with officials warning that possession beyond this cap will invite legal action.
“We have instructed all outlets to strictly adhere to the limits. These are meant for personal consumption, and any excess without a valid reason is illegal,” a senior Tasmac official said.
To ensure compliance, liquor sales at all 4,787 Tasmac shops in the State will be centrally tracked from the corporation’s headquarters in Chennai. Sales staff have been directed to issue and upload bills without fail, enabling real-time monitoring of transactions.
The crackdown is expected to impact habitual bulk buyers who typically stock up for parties during election season. “No bulk purchase will be allowed for such gatherings. Even bars attached to hotels will be under watch,” the official added, cautioning that violations could lead to stringent action, including licence cancellation.