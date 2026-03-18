Stalemate with the CPM delays DMK’s negotiations with VCK, DMDK and Kamal Haasan-led MNM

“Our politics goes beyond the number of seats. At times, we may step beyond our own claims for the larger political objective of defeating the BJP. But we will never step away from our ideological position,” he said.

On the internal discussions within the party, he said functionaries had argued that the CPI had a legitimate claim for additional seats and that the party had pressed for at least six constituencies during negotiations. However, considering the political situation and the need to maintain alliance unity, the party decided to accept five seats.

Sources in the CPM said the CPI had been discussing with it on a common approach towards the DMK’s offer of five seats. However, the CPI suddenly decided to accept the offer and signed the agreement with the DMK.

A senior CPM leader said the party had not accepted the offer of five seats. “We remain firm in our demand for more than six seats. Let the DMK decide on our demand and call the next round of meetings,” the leader said.