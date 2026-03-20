Nothing wrong if EPS goes to Delhi for talks: Nainar, NDA seat-sharing parleys to begin from March 21

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Nainar Nagenthran said Stalin’s remarks on the AIADMK general secretary’s recent Delhi visit were misplaced and made without full knowledge of the developments. “No talks have taken place so far. The Chief Minister is commenting without knowing why he went to Delhi,” he said.

He maintained that there was no ambiguity over the NDA’s leadership, with the BJP leading at the national level and the AIADMK heading the alliance in Tamil Nadu. “Seat-sharing discussions will be held in Tamil Nadu. There is no confusion on that,” he said.