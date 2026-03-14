No justification to deny Left parties more seats, while increasing seats of Congress says Shanmugam

CHENNAI: There is no justification for denying additional seats to the Left parties while allocating more seats to the Congress and reportedly promising the same to the DMDK, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said on Saturday amid continuing seat-sharing negotiations in the DMK-led alliance.
Talks between the DMK and the Left parties have been deferred for a few days, with leaders of the CPM and the CPI reiterating their demand for a higher number of constituencies.
Shanmugam said the talks scheduled for Saturday had been postponed and would resume in the coming days as the alliance had planned a protest on Sunday.
He said the DMK had expressed difficulty in allotting more constituencies as several new parties had joined the alliance. However, the CPM had already conveyed its intention to contest in double-digit constituencies.
“We have already informed them that we want to contest in double-digit constituencies. They say it is difficult to allot as many seats as we expect because several new parties have joined the DMK alliance,” he said.
He pointed out that despite similar constraints, additional seats had reportedly been allotted to the Congress and were likely to be given to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam as well. “If there is scope to allot additional seats to them, there is no justification for denying the same to the Left parties,” he said, adding that the CPM wanted to contest in more seats than it did in the previous election.
Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandian said discussions with the DMK were continuing and no final decision had been taken yet. The party’s State Executive Committee would meet on Sunday to deliberate on the issue.
“Whatever decision is taken will be the party’s decision. We will convey that in the negotiations,” he said.
Veerapandian said the CPI had sought more seats than it contested in the previous election, when it was allotted six constituencies. According to him, the DMK had suggested reducing the number by one as several new parties had joined the alliance.
“We have repeatedly insisted that we should be given more seats than last time,” he said, adding that there was democratic space within the alliance for dialogue and that discussions would continue until a decision was reached.
He emphasised that defeating the BJP remained the primary objective of the alliance. “Our foremost goal is to defeat the BJP. By defeating the BJP in Tamil Nadu, we must show a direction to the entire country,” he said.
On whether the reduction in seats allotted to other parties, including the MDMK, could create pressure on the Left parties or the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Veerapandian said the communists sought only the seats due to them and should not be judged solely by their legislative strength.
He also clarified that specific constituencies had not yet been discussed. “Once the number of seats is finalised, discussions on constituencies will begin. Those decisions will also be taken democratically within the party,” he said.
Responding to questions about the delay in finalising seat-sharing arrangements, Veerapandian said such delays were common in alliances involving multiple parties and added that a decision would be reached soon.