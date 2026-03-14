No justification to deny Left parties more seats, while increasing seats of Congress says Shanmugam

“We have already informed them that we want to contest in double-digit constituencies. They say it is difficult to allot as many seats as we expect because several new parties have joined the DMK alliance,” he said.

He pointed out that despite similar constraints, additional seats had reportedly been allotted to the Congress and were likely to be given to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam as well. “If there is scope to allot additional seats to them, there is no justification for denying the same to the Left parties,” he said, adding that the CPM wanted to contest in more seats than it did in the previous election.

Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandian said discussions with the DMK were continuing and no final decision had been taken yet. The party’s State Executive Committee would meet on Sunday to deliberate on the issue.