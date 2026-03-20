'Lock up' party office: DMK's swipe at Palaniswami for holding seat-sharing talks in Delhi

In a sarcastic tone, DMK leader and state minister K N Nehru asked the AIADMK to lock its headquarters here, wondering how the Tamil Nadu-based party leading the coalition could have the seat-sharing talks in the national capital.

Similar to investigating agencies sending summons, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited Palaniswami for seat-sharing talks, Nehru alleged about Palaniswami's meeting with the BJP leader.

In a statement, the DMK principal secretary said, "if AIADMK is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, then seat-sharing talks should have taken place at its headquarters in Chennai.

But, Palaniswami is holding talks at Amit Shah's residence." "Not even once have seat-sharing talks been held at the office of the party that is supposed to lead the alliance. Neither have the discussions happened at the Chennai residence of Palaniswami."