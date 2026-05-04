In West Bengal we are in reckoning, Tamil Nadu shows 'Vijay factor' alongside DMK-AIADMK fight: BJP's Tom Vadakkan

Speaking to ANI, Vadakkan said political dynamics in Tamil Nadu were complex due to the presence of multiple strong players and the influence of regional identity politics.

"West Bengal is the place where we are in the reckoning. Assam, we are already there..." he said.

Referring to the contest in Tamil Nadu, Vadakkan pointed to the presence of multiple political forces, including the ruling DMK, AIADMK, and actor Vijay's emerging influence.

"In Tamil Nadu, at this point, there are DMK, AIADMK and the 'Vijay Factor'," he said, referring to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.