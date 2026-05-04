‘Impressive feat’: Jagan congratulates Vijay as TVK tops TN trends

Calling the feat impressive, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wished strength and success to the actor-politician as he embarks on a “new chapter of service”.

“A special and heartfelt shoutout to my dear brother, Vijay! Emerging as the single largest party in your very first election is impressive. Wishing you immense strength and success as you embark on this new chapter of service,” Reddy said on 'X', adding, “God be with you.”