‘Impressive feat’: Jagan congratulates Vijay as TVK tops TN trends

AMARAVATI: YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Vijay, chief of TVK, on his party emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu in its very first election.
Calling the feat impressive, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wished strength and success to the actor-politician as he embarks on a “new chapter of service”.
“A special and heartfelt shoutout to my dear brother, Vijay! Emerging as the single largest party in your very first election is impressive. Wishing you immense strength and success as you embark on this new chapter of service,” Reddy said on 'X', adding, “God be with you.”
Further, the former CM conveyed his sympathies to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, where the TMC is trailing the NDA.
He also congratulated the BJP and other parties for their performance in the election results, especially in West Bengal and Assam.
Around 4.14 pm, TVK was leading in 109 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.