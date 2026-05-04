"He wanted to do something for Tamil Nadu...." says Vijay's father as trends show TVK set to breach Fort George

In the last two years, since the launch of his party in 2024, Vijay has been confident about becoming Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar said, adding, "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay.

Vijay's father also said that the connect his son was able to make with the public also played a big role, with everyone treating him like their own son, grandson or brother. "Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public," he said.