From reel to real: Cinema’s grip on Tamil Nadu politics

The wave in favour of popular 51-year-old screen star Joseph Vijay, whose birthday falls on June 22, was so overwhelming that seasoned political players were swept aside. The “uncles and aunties” of the political arena failed to gauge the undercurrent unleashed by the reel star until the results struck them hard. They did have a fear, but tried to stall his progress by causing many-a-hurdle, be it the non-release of the actor’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ or Karur stampede…including denial of campaign permissions.

Vijay’s entry into politics has been cinematic from the start, and even the climax carries that flavour. The audience is left guessing … Will he or won’t he? How will he or won’t he?

Voters, both for and against him, are now working through every possible permutation to see how he might claim power.

Though he has fallen short of a majority, his party is the largest in the House. Can he run a minority government? That remains a key question, especially as his coterie lacks administrative experience. Many of the newly elected MLAs are novices, some seemingly surprised by their own success. Most are aware that they have much to learn about their constituencies.

In many cases, representatives barely know their voters, and voters have scarcely seen their representatives. Yet they voted largely for the one face they recognised: Vijay.