From reel to real: Cinema’s grip on Tamil Nadu politics

CHENNAI: Keeping cinema out of Tamil Nadu politics has become nearly impossible; any hope of doing so is rapidly fading. The roar of whistles this time has underlined a striking reality: minds in this highly developed state are influenced more by the reel than the real.
Many seem to believe that what unfolds on screen will play out in real life and that sentiment is reflected in the poll verdict announced on Monday, May 4.
Much of the media, especially the ever-present gadgets in people’s hands that now dominate living rooms, appeared to celebrate the outcome.
The Tamil Nadu results completely overshadowed the anti-incumbency wave in West Bengal and the predicted outcomes in Kerala and Assam.
What stood out, however, was Puducherry, which escaped the frenzy of celebration despite being surrounded by a state swept up in adulation for one man.
The wave in favour of popular 51-year-old screen star Joseph Vijay, whose birthday falls on June 22, was so overwhelming that seasoned political players were swept aside. The “uncles and aunties” of the political arena failed to gauge the undercurrent unleashed by the reel star until the results struck them hard. They did have a fear, but tried to stall his progress by causing many-a-hurdle, be it the non-release of the actor’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ or Karur stampede…including denial of campaign permissions.
Vijay’s entry into politics has been cinematic from the start, and even the climax carries that flavour. The audience is left guessing … Will he or won’t he? How will he or won’t he?
Voters, both for and against him, are now working through every possible permutation to see how he might claim power.
Though he has fallen short of a majority, his party is the largest in the House. Can he run a minority government? That remains a key question, especially as his coterie lacks administrative experience. Many of the newly elected MLAs are novices, some seemingly surprised by their own success. Most are aware that they have much to learn about their constituencies.
In many cases, representatives barely know their voters, and voters have scarcely seen their representatives. Yet they voted largely for the one face they recognised: Vijay.
The challenge now is immense. He must introduce his team to the electorate and quickly deliver on promises made to youth, women, and farmers.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s ability to breach the Delta stronghold of Dravidian parties can largely be attributed to Vijay’s assurances to farmers, including on MSP and loan waivers. Clearly, the people yearned for change, and the results reflect that desire.
Young voters played a decisive role. With over 1.22 crore voters aged 18 to 29, including 14.59 lakh first-timers, this demographic significantly powered the new party. Beyond voting, they influenced households, encouraging older voters to embrace change. The seniors responded, signalling the rise of a new political force.
The entire episode feels like a film script and that may be the most fitting description. It began in a “Mersal” mood, flowed through themes reminiscent of “Master” and “Bigil,” and culminated in a symbolic triumph. Yet the real test lies ahead.
Vijay must step out of the shadows of towering figures like MGR and NTR icons who successfully transitioned from cinema to politics and establish their own identity. The time has come for him to prove whether he can truly be the “Greatest of All Time” beyond the silver screen.
To do so, he must form his own “Sarkar” and sustain it over the next five years. He may not have a favourable administrative set up to start with though the growth trajectory of the state has been encouraging under the previous government. However, there is nothing he can get ready on his platter. There could be holes everywhere including the treasury, which must be plugged before delivering the goods.
The journey so far for Vijay has been dramatic; what lies ahead may be even more challenging. This is no longer a reel world.
Having come this far, it is time to embrace reality and govern. Once in power, all eyes will be on the “Master.” Will this change lead to progress, or will it falter? For now, it remains anyone’s guess.
Until then… let’s “Whistle Podu” for the “Jananayagan”.