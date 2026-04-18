Former TN CM Palaniswami seeks reelection for sixth time from Edappadi

This political heavyweight candidate, who does not face anti-incumbency, appears to have the die cast in his favour. His growing popularity in the region and expansion of support base are likely to tilt the scales in his favour.

Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, has won the seat five times during the elections held in 1989,1991, 2011, 2016 and 2021, and transformed the agrarian constituency, which also thrives on the handloom and power loom sector and granite quarries, into his fort.