Former TN CM Palaniswami seeks reelection for sixth time from Edappadi

SALEM: A veteran in electoral fray, former chief minister K Palaniswami, who registered resounding victories from Edappadi Assembly constituency in the district, is seeking re-election for the sixth time from his home constituency on this April 23 poll.
This political heavyweight candidate, who does not face anti-incumbency, appears to have the die cast in his favour. His growing popularity in the region and expansion of support base are likely to tilt the scales in his favour.
Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, has won the seat five times during the elections held in 1989,1991, 2011, 2016 and 2021, and transformed the agrarian constituency, which also thrives on the handloom and power loom sector and granite quarries, into his fort.
He is facing DMK’s C Kasi, a textile merchant who is making his electoral debut, and Priyadarshini of former film director Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi in a triangular contest, though there are a total of 15 candidates in the fray.
The Edappadi constituency became popular after Palaniswami, the son of the soil, became chief minister in February 2017 following the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa after prolonged hospitalisation.
Palaniswami had also served as MP from Tiruchengode in 1998. He became MLA for the first time in 1989.
His political career, Palaniswami always said, was an instance of an ordinary party worker rising up in ranks to become general secretary of AIADMK through hard work and determination. “Such democracy and opportunity do not prevail in the DMK,” he had said, flaying the ruling party for perpetrating "dynasty rule" in the state.
“After (former chief minister) Karunanidhi, his son Stalin became the chief minister, and his son Udhayanidhi will be made the CM, and the legacy will be made to continue by only one family dominating the party and governance. Do you want such a party to rule Tamil Nadu?” Palaniswami asks as he goes around Tamil Nadu campaigning for the NDA candidates.
“This election should end family rule and corruption in the state,” Palaniswami, who is actively campaigning for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and takes on the DMK, says.
AIADMK senior functionaries insist that despite DMK leaders making remarks against Palaniswami that border on "personal attacks," their party chief has been restrained in his response.
Palaniswami, however, had warned the DMK leaders, saying “the choice of weapons that I handle against my political foes is decided by them and not me."
"I will retaliate if they continue to make unwarranted personal remarks,” the former Chief Minister said.
The voting will take place on April 23, and the results will be announced on May 4.
Edappadi has an electorate strength of 2,74,054.