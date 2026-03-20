DMK's nodal agents to relay real-time feedback from booths to brass

Party sources said the nodal functionaries will act as a link between booth-level agents (BLAs) and the party high command, submitting regular reports on campaign activities and polling preparations.

Each Assembly constituency has around 200 to 250 polling booths, while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 75,032 polling booths across Tamil Nadu. As per revised norms, each booth will cater to no more than 1,200 voters.

While major political parties such as the DMK and AIADMK already deploy agents at every booth, the DMK has now taken a further step by introducing an additional monitoring layer.