DMK insists on four seats each to Left; latter seek at least six

After emerging from the meeting with DMK's seat-sharing committee at Anna Arivalayam, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties were seeking more constituencies than in the 2021 Assembly election, but difficulties remained in arriving at a final decision.

"We are expecting the seat-sharing arrangement to be finalised in a day or two. We are trying to secure additional constituencies," he said.

DMK sources said the party is inclined to offer around four seats each to both CPM and CPI, similar to what it gave to the MDMK. However, the Left parties are insisting on higher numbers, closer to what they contested in 2021, leading to the deadlock.