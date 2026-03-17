DMK insists on four seats each to Left; latter seek at least six

CHENNAI: Even after three rounds of discussions, the latest on Tuesday, the ruling DMK and its ally CPM are yet to come to an understanding over the number of seats the Left party would contest, with it insisting on more than six seats while the DMK is stern on not giving it more than four.
After emerging from the meeting with DMK's seat-sharing committee at Anna Arivalayam, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties were seeking more constituencies than in the 2021 Assembly election, but difficulties remained in arriving at a final decision.
"We are expecting the seat-sharing arrangement to be finalised in a day or two. We are trying to secure additional constituencies," he said.
DMK sources said the party is inclined to offer around four seats each to both CPM and CPI, similar to what it gave to the MDMK. However, the Left parties are insisting on higher numbers, closer to what they contested in 2021, leading to the deadlock.
Dismissing reports of the DMK offering it only four seats, a senior CPM leader said, "The DMK offered us five seats but we are insisting on six plus seats. The ball is in the DMK's court now."
Meanwhile, the state executive committee of the CPI will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss the DMK offer, a senior leader said, adding that they have been insisting on more than six seats.
In 2021, the Left parties and MDMK had contested from six seats each. This time, however, the DMK is trying to reduce the share allotted to allies, which has become a key point of contention. So far, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to the Congress, two seats each to the IUML, MMK and KMDK, and four seats to the MDMK.
The fourth round of talks between the DMK and the Left parties is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Despite the differences, leaders from both sides expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon.
So far, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to the Congress, two seats each to the IUML, MMK and KMDK, and four seats to the MDMK. Out of the 234 Assembly constituencies, only about 38 seats have been finalised for alliance partners.