CPI (M) obtaining opinions of exec members on supporting TVK

"Accordingly, only the TVK leader, C Joseph Vijay, has staked a claim to form the government. The BJP has been following an approach of acting against the Constitution through Governors and using them to fulfil its political objectives. As a continuation of this, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has been delaying and refusing to invite him to assume office. This is unacceptable," Shanmugam said in a statement.The CPI (M) won two seats in the recently held polls