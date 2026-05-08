CPI (M) obtaining opinions of exec members on supporting TVK

CHENNAI: The CPI (M), an ally of the DMK, which commenced an internal discussion on Friday over supporting TVK in government formation is obtaining the individual opinion of its executive members, a source in the party said.
The Marxist party has convened the meeting here in response to Vijay party's plea for supporting it in forming "a new secular" government in the state.The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which finalised a post-poll pact with the Congress, a major ally of the DMK, on Thursday reiterated its assurance of providing a share in power to those parties that align with it.
CPI (M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P Shanmugam has already made a strong pitch for Vijay to assume office as chief minister without delay. He urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to allow Vijay to form the government as his party has emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats (majority mark 118) in the April 23 Assembly election.
"Accordingly, only the TVK leader, C Joseph Vijay, has staked a claim to form the government. The BJP has been following an approach of acting against the Constitution through Governors and using them to fulfil its political objectives. As a continuation of this, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has been delaying and refusing to invite him to assume office. This is unacceptable," Shanmugam said in a statement.The CPI (M) won two seats in the recently held polls