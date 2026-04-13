2026 TN elections | Will Rahul Gandhi finally join DMK alliance's campaign outreach in Tamil Nadu?

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has planned a mega public meeting in Salem on April 15 and has invited Rahul Gandhi to attend. However, there has been no positive response so far, leading to reported dissatisfaction within the party leadership.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already campaigned thrice in Tamil Nadu in support of the AIADMK-led NDA and is scheduled to address rallies in Nagercoil on April 15 and Coimbatore on April 18, alongside leaders including Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Rahul Gandhi’s alleged displeasure over differences during alliance talks is said to be a factor behind his absence from campaign activities in Tamil Nadu so far. He had earlier skipped joint appearances with Chief Minister MK Stalin during his Puducherry campaign and did not take part in campaigning despite visits to Chennai and Coimbatore en route to Kerala.