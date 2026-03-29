2026 TN elections | Vedasandur seat Nostradamus of Tamil Nadu polls, siding with victors

Since 1971, a consistent pattern has emerged where the party winning Vedasandur has largely gone on to capture power in Tamil Nadu.

In 1971, DMK’s P Muthusamy won the seat when the party formed the government. From 1977 to 1984, AIADMK candidates SM Vasan and VP Balasubramanian won, coinciding with MG Ramachandran's tenure as Chief Minister.

The trend continued in 1989, when P Muthusamy (DMK) regained the seat, aligning with the party’s return to power after a 13-year gap.