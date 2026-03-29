2026 TN elections | Vedasandur seat Nostradamus of Tamil Nadu polls, siding with victors

CHENNAI: The Vedasandur Assembly constituency in Dindigul district has long been regarded as a political bellwether in Tamil Nadu, with its electoral outcome often reflecting which party goes on to capture Fort St George, the seat of power in the State.
Since 1971, a consistent pattern has emerged where the party winning Vedasandur has largely gone on to capture power in Tamil Nadu.
In 1971, DMK’s P Muthusamy won the seat when the party formed the government. From 1977 to 1984, AIADMK candidates SM Vasan and VP Balasubramanian won, coinciding with MG Ramachandran's tenure as Chief Minister.
The trend continued in 1989, when P Muthusamy (DMK) regained the seat, aligning with the party’s return to power after a 13-year gap.
Between 1991 and 2001, the constituency alternated between AIADMK and DMK victories, with each corresponding party forming the government in those election cycles.
An exception occurred in 2006, when Congress candidate M Dhandapani won the seat. That year, the DMK formed the government with support from allies, including the Congress and PMK, despite not securing a simple majority.
Following this, major Dravidian parties largely retained the constituency within their fold rather than allocating it to allies.
In 2011 and 2016, AIADMK candidates S Palanichamy and VPB Paramasivam won the seat, in line with the party’s consecutive terms in power.
The pattern continued in 2021, when DMK candidate S Gandhirajan won Vedasandur, coinciding with the party’s return to power after a decade.
Former MLA VPB Paramasivam attributed this trend to the electorate's neutral voting behaviour.
“Voters in Vedasandur are politically aware and make decisions without bias. That is why the constituency has reflected the State’s mandate for over five decades,” he said.
Echoing confidence, S Gandhirajan said the trend is likely to continue in the upcoming election, citing the government’s performance both in the State and the constituency.