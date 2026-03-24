2026 TN elections | VCK to contest 3 seats on its own in Puducherry; laments Congress attitude

In a statement, he said the VCK had also been part of the Secular Progressive Alliance in Puducherry for several years, including the 2021 polls.

For the forthcoming election, the VCK had sought three constituencies. However, after prolonged delays, the seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the DMK was finalised only after nomination filing was completed. The Congress, which is contesting the highest number of seats in the alliance, did not come forward to allocate constituencies to other partners, Thiruma said.

He added that the DMK had offered one constituency to the VCK, but even after the nomination process concluded, there was no clarity on which constituency would be allotted.