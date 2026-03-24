2026 TN elections | VCK heartfully accepts 8 seats from DMK

Under the agreement, the VCK will contest six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies. The pact was signed between DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Anna Arivalayam.

The VCK had initially sought a double-digit number of seats along with a Rajya Sabha berth. However, the DMK cited constraints arising from managing a large alliance of over 20 parties and offered eight seats, an increase from the six constituencies the VCK contested in the 2021 Assembly election.

In 2021, the VCK had won four of the six seats it contested, strengthening its demand for a higher allocation this time.