2026 TN elections | VCK heartfully accepts 8 seats from DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), allotting eight Assembly constituencies to the party as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
Under the agreement, the VCK will contest six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies. The pact was signed between DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Anna Arivalayam.
The VCK had initially sought a double-digit number of seats along with a Rajya Sabha berth. However, the DMK cited constraints arising from managing a large alliance of over 20 parties and offered eight seats, an increase from the six constituencies the VCK contested in the 2021 Assembly election.
In 2021, the VCK had won four of the six seats it contested, strengthening its demand for a higher allocation this time.
Speaking to reporters after signing the pact, Thirumavalavan said the party had pressed for more seats during high-level discussions but accepted the DMK’s offer in the larger interest of the alliance.
He said the DMK president had explained the constraints on allocating more seats due to the size of the alliance, and added that ideology remained paramount and that any adverse decision should not aid right-wing forces.
He further said that the VCK viewed its growth and the alliance’s success as equally important and had wholeheartedly accepted the eight seats.
Praising the DMK leadership, he said the allocation of 18 seats to the Left parties and the VCK reflected a commitment to progressive politics in the State.
He expressed confidence that the alliance would work towards securing over 200 seats in the upcoming election.