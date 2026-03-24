2026 TN elections | TMC(M) to contest 5 seats on BJP symbol in AIADMK-led NDA

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vasan said, “Oddanchatram, Erode West, Ranipet, Killiyoor and Kumbakonam have been allocated to us. Five winnable constituencies have been allotted to the Tamil Maanila Congress to contest as part of the National Democratic Alliance. The party will contest on the lotus symbol in this election. In all five seats, the Tamil Maanila Congress, along with its alliance partners, will secure a complete victory. The allocation of constituencies has been finalised in consultation with alliance leaders and with a consensus.”