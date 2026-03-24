2026 TN elections | TMC(M) to contest 5 seats on BJP symbol in AIADMK-led NDA

CHENNAI: GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) will contest five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the AIADMK-led NDA, and will do so on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol, marking a strategic shift from its traditional ‘bicycle’ emblem.
The decision was finalised on Tuesday following a meeting involving AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the former’s camp office on Greenways Road here.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vasan said, “Oddanchatram, Erode West, Ranipet, Killiyoor and Kumbakonam have been allocated to us. Five winnable constituencies have been allotted to the Tamil Maanila Congress to contest as part of the National Democratic Alliance. The party will contest on the lotus symbol in this election. In all five seats, the Tamil Maanila Congress, along with its alliance partners, will secure a complete victory. The allocation of constituencies has been finalised in consultation with alliance leaders and with a consensus.”
The move assumes significance as the TMC(M), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had retained its ‘bicycle’ symbol after a prolonged legal battle. Party sources said the shift to the BJP’s symbol was aimed at ensuring cohesion and greater voter recall in a multi-cornered contest.
Leaders present at the meeting described the talks as cordial and conclusive, signalling that seat-sharing negotiations within the alliance are nearing completion.